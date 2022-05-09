Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.81

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 39802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

ASTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $726.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

