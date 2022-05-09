Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

ATRA stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. 1,388,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,879. The firm has a market cap of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.94% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

