AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.12–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.65 million.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.53. 416,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,037. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.