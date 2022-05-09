Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Down 4.7%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17.

About Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

