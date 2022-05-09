AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $277.00 million-$285.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.02 million.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,295. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $691.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

