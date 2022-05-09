Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 482106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.54 million and a PE ratio of -43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)
Read More
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.