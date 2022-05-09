Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 482106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.54 million and a PE ratio of -43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

