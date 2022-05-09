Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.68 Million

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to post sales of $19.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,062.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $141.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.28 million to $154.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $269.33 million, with estimates ranging from $227.47 million to $310.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 4,523,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $13,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,682,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.