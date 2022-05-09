Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Autoliv stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

