Autonio Price Hits $0.0096 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Autonio has a market cap of $905,481.25 and approximately $132,183.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00598274 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00132836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,626.97 or 1.96503598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.