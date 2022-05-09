Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) traded down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of August 19, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.