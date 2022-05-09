AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 17.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AVDX traded down 1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 7.06. 2,377,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of 13.37.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

