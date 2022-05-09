Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $11.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $11.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $15.01 and the lowest is $8.05. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of $5.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $32.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $49.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $22.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $28.96 on Monday, hitting $226.90. 36,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,279. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.09. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

