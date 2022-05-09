AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.89) price target on AXA in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €32.60 ($34.32) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

CS opened at €22.80 ($23.99) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.96. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($23.29) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($29.15).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

