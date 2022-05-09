Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Azenta updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.09-0.17 EPS.

AZTA traded down $6.48 on Monday, hitting $64.69. 848,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

