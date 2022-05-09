AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of AZZ traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. 89,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,401. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AZZ by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

