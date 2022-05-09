B. Riley Trims Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Target Price to $23.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $20.44 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

