B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 1,307,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,066,000 after buying an additional 1,129,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,633,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,635,000 after buying an additional 976,271 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 238,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,505,078. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.