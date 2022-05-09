B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 261,629 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 464.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,629 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,770,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

