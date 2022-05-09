B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,020 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.84% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 694,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 476,136 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 646,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 362,361 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 357,725 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,261,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 356,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,315,000.

NYSEARCA:DEED traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $26.23.

