B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $118,167,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3,447.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,761,000 after purchasing an additional 379,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.27.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,485. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average is $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

