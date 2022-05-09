B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 79,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 78,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.08. 2,255,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,834,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

