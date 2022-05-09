B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.58. 76,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.22 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

