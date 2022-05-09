B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average of $159.51. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.32 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

