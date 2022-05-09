B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.33. 16,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,116. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

