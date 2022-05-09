B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after purchasing an additional 713,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

