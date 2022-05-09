B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $3.11 on Monday, hitting $144.14. 94,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $144.74 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

