Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

