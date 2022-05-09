Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.56

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 10375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

