Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43. 158,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 194,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Banyan Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.43 million and a PE ratio of -23.89.

Banyan Gold ( CVE:BYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

