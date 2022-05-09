Barclays Downgrades Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) to Equal Weight

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,420.00 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

