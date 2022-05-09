Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 600 ($7.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.81) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.87) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 530.75 ($6.63).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM stock opened at GBX 296.20 ($3.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 348.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.70).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.