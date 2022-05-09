Barings LLC Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.