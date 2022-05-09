Barings LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

PNC stock opened at $166.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.28 and a 200-day moving average of $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $164.10 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.