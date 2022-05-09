Barings LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

