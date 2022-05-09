Barings LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD opened at $139.00 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.