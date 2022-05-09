Barings LLC Sells 117 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $271.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $260.23 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

