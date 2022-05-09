Barings LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

