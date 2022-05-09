Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,559 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,402 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,683 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $19,592,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

GOLD opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.