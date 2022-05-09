BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

BASIC (BASIC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $264,712.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

