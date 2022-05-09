BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Trading Down 7.3%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

