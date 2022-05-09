Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($103.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.67 ($109.12).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €79.06 ($83.22) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.52.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

