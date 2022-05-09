Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.08. 10,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

