BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $147.29, but opened at $139.02. BeiGene shares last traded at $143.31, with a volume of 239 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.85.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 43.48% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.