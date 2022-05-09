Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £120 ($149.91) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.17) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($149.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.82) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £104.75 ($130.85).

LON:AZN opened at £101.76 ($127.12) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a 12-month high of £110 ($137.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,625.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,994.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,128.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

