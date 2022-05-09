Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 690 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 671.67 ($8.39).

LON STAN opened at GBX 549 ($6.86) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 493.21. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.03), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($80,073.62). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.36), for a total value of £46,914.53 ($58,606.53). Insiders sold a total of 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386 over the last quarter.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

