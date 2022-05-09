BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,190.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 330,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.