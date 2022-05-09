BiFi Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, BiFi has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $119,848.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00148173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00328948 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

