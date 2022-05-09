Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 13,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,664. The firm has a market cap of $924.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

