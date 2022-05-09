Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,477 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 1.39% of Biocept worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biocept during the third quarter worth $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biocept alerts:

BIOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,403. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.