Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bioventus worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bioventus by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bioventus by 523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bioventus by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of BVS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,966. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $617.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,577.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645 in the last ninety days.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

